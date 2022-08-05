Man dies in house fire in Baileyville

The investigation is ongoing but there is no indication of foul play.
Authorities say a Baileyville man is believed to be the victim of a house fire Friday morning.
Authorities say a Baileyville man is believed to be the victim of a house fire Friday morning.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAILEYVILLE Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Baileyville man is believed to be the victim of a house fire early Friday morning.

It happened on Summit Street in Baileyville just after midnight.

Firefighters found a body inside the home.

Authorities say 67-year-old Craig Thompson lived there alone.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta to confirm identity and cause of death.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

