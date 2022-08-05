Man dies in house fire in Baileyville

BAILEYVILLE Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Baileyville man is believed to be the victim of a house fire early Friday morning.

It happened on Summit Street in Baileyville just after midnight.

Firefighters found a body inside the home.

Authorities say 67-year-old Craig Thompson lived there alone.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta to confirm identity and cause of death.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

