Limitless Wrestling bringing sport to Brewer

“When we got started, there wasn’t any established wrestling schools anywhere in the state of Maine.”
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Limitless Wrestling Dojo located at 17 Doughty Drive, Ste. 109 in Brewer is bringing professional wrestling workouts to the area.

“When we got started, there wasn’t any established wrestling schools anywhere in the state of Maine.”(WABI)

The Dojo opened in 2019, with the Limitless promotion coming before that in 2015.

“When we got started, there wasn’t any established wrestling schools anywhere in the state of Maine. We wanted a place that people were able to come to and see quality professional wrestling,” said Gyasi “Aiden Aggro” Davis, wrestler.

Next up for Limitless Wrestling is the 2022 Vacationland Cup in Yarmouth on Saturday, Aug. 27.

You can find Limitless Wrestling on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

