Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A

Holden Police Department
Holden Police Department(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash.

It happened around 6:30 near the KOA.

The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.

Both vehicles went off the road.

No one was injured.

Holden Police passed along a message for travelers along the busy road.

“Summertime on 1A, there are a lot of tourists going Downeast and going over to MDI, Acadia National Park. Just pay attention, especially if it’s not inclement weather, but the sun does play a factor with the glare on the road. So, just make sure that you’re checking both ways and stay off your phones,” said Stephen Day, Holden Police Officer.

The crash remains under investigation by Holden Police.

