Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic set for Bangor Municipal GC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 12th annual Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic is teeing off on August 29 at 11 a.m. at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

This year’s goal is to raise $80,000 for Northern Light Healthcare Charities and Camp Hope (WABI)

The long-running tournament has raised roughly $540,000 for Bangor-Brewer area Northern Light Healthcare Charities and Camp Hope.

The event is at capacity already, but there is a waitlist and event organizers are accepting silent and live auction items for the cause.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve been full. That’s awesome. That means that we’re being supported by our community. The word is out there. People recognize and are flocking to be part of this great event,” said Gary Eckmann, McDonald’s owner/operator.

Eckmann is also happy that McDonald’s has been able to have a private Play Place for children and families at Northern Light’s cancer care building on Whiting Hill in Brewer.

This year’s goal is to raise $80,000 through the classic.

