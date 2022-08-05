Heat & Humidity Sticks Around Through The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front draped across the state will continue to push towards the coast into the early part of the evening. There will be the chance for showers and storms to develop along the front. The potential is rather low but with any storm that does develop, heavy rain will be possible. This risk will last until sunset and then after that skies will stay partly cloudy. Lows this evening will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s with patchy fog possible.

A ridge of high pressure continues to sit just to our east and will pump in hot and humid air across the region through the weekend. Saturday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and will be the coolest day of the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to the upper 80s and it will still be humid. The combination will create heat index values for in the upper 80s to low 90s. Pop up showers & storms will be possible Saturday.

Sunday looks to be one of our hottest days of this heat stretch and even one of the hottest so far this year. Highs along the coast will reach the mid 80s with inland areas expecting temperatures from the upper 80s to mid 90s. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The combination of the heat & humidity will push heat index values for inland areas into the upper 90s and even close to 100°. Because of this, another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for inland areas on Sunday. If you do have plans to be outside on Sunday, make sure to stay hydrated and find some shade. A cold front will begin to cross the state Sunday night and will bring the chance for showers & storms that will stick around into Monday.

Changes by the beginning part of next week. Temperatures will take a BIG dip as highs on both Monday and Tuesday will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Compared to the heat we have been dealing with, these temperatures will almost feel chilly! Scattered showers will be possible on Monday with a better chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday. This will be as an area of low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes and crosses the northern part of the state. Next week will have almost daily chances for beneficial rain and temperatures will slowly return to normal by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers & storms until sunset. Partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with an isolated storm risk. Hot & humid with highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. Will FEEL warmer at times. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Mix of sun & clouds. Hot & humid with highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Will FEEL hotter! Chance for showers & storms by the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers & storms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers. Cooler temperatures continue with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

