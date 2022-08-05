Green Party co-founder dies at age 93

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -John Rensenbrink has died at age 93 after a life in which he co-founded the Green Party of the United States.

An obituary in the Bangor Daily News of Maine stated that the political scientist and conversationalist died of an illness July 30.

The party says Rensenbrink helped convene the first Green Party meeting in the United States in Maine in 1984.

He was born in Pease, Minnesota, and attended the University of Chicago.

He taught political philosophy and history at Bowdoin College and helped found the party out of frustration with Democrats and to foster peace and help the environment.

