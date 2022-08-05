Former WABI Meteorologist goes viral after hilarious on-air moment

CHICAGO, Illinois (WABI) - Technology is full of surprises! Former WABI Meteorologist (2007-2009) Greg Dutra learned that on-air Thursday morning.

Dutra, who now works in Chicago for ABC 7, got a little excited during their morning newscast when he accidentally discovered his monitor was also touch screen.

This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago 😂 pic.twitter.com/almrdxqz3d — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) August 4, 2022

The screen does move, zoom, and tilt.

Dutra joked with TV5 that those were things not mentioned in his training manual.

“I started working here about four months before COVID shut everything down. I got onboarded, generally. I got shown around the shift, just the general stuff that you really only do in the first couple of months. That screen predated me. I was home for over a year, and then I came back and everybody probably just assumed that I knew it was a touch screen monitor, and I had no idea until I found out on TV.”

That video has been viewed on Twitter more than 1.7 million times.

Dutra tells us he does miss Maine and is looking forward to making a trip back here soon.

You can catch him on Good Morning America on Monday.

He’ll be making his weekday debut.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.