Former WABI Meteorologist goes viral after hilarious on-air moment
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illinois (WABI) - Technology is full of surprises! Former WABI Meteorologist (2007-2009) Greg Dutra learned that on-air Thursday morning.
Dutra, who now works in Chicago for ABC 7, got a little excited during their morning newscast when he accidentally discovered his monitor was also touch screen.
The screen does move, zoom, and tilt.
Dutra joked with TV5 that those were things not mentioned in his training manual.
That video has been viewed on Twitter more than 1.7 million times.
Dutra tells us he does miss Maine and is looking forward to making a trip back here soon.
You can catch him on Good Morning America on Monday.
He’ll be making his weekday debut.
