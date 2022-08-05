Floor fan believed to have caused fire at Maine high school

ROCKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire crews believe a floor fan may have been what caused a fire at Camden Hills Regional High School early Friday morning.

Officials say they were alerted to the fire alarm going off at the school around 1:29 a.m.

When the Rockland Fire Department got to the school, alarms were sounding. Officials say the building was full of smoke and multiple halls and rooms had water on the floor.

They also found the fan used for drying floors charred.

Firefighters believe the fan, used for waxing, malfunctioned. The sprinkler system put out the fire.

UPDATE: Huge Kudos to the staff at Camden Hills Regional High School for their super fast removal of the thousands of... Posted by Rockport Maine Fire Department on Friday, August 5, 2022

Fire officials said they hope video footage from inside the school will show how the fire started.

The interim superintendent Shawn Carlson at MSAD 28 made the following statement:

“Camden Hills Regional High School suffered a small fire last night. The fire developed in an appliance used in one of the hallways. Local fire and rescue responded and the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no fire damage to the building or loss of property except the fan that caught fire. There is some water damage but this was minimized due to the quick response of the district’s maintenance and custodial staff.”

Officials said they are lucky the damage was minimal. Rockland’s fire chief adds the school’s facility staff acted quickly and did an amazing job getting thousands of water out of the school before it could cause serious damage.

