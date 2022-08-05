Dover-Foxcroft celebrating centennial of union

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Dover-Foxcroft is celebrating the 100th anniversary of “Dover” and “Foxcroft” becoming one town!

The list of activities includes:

Parade: Begins at 10am. See map below for route details.

Dover-Foxcroft centennial parade map
Dover-Foxcroft centennial parade map(Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce)

Vendor fair: Vendors begin selling ay 9am. There will be food, crafters, and refreshments

Walking/bus tour: The Dover-Foxcroft Historical society is hosting a walking/bus tour from Merrick Sq. to the hospital on West ST at 1pm. Email chrism2666@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Donations accepted.

Beach Party/fireworks: beach party will take place at the public beach at the end of Greeley’s Landing Rd at 6pm. There will be shuttles available to and from the fairground from 5pm until after the fireworks show. There will be food, music and fireworks at dusk.

For more information click here.

