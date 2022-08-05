Challenger Learning Center astronaut campers prepare for space mission

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Middle schoolers at the Challenger Learning Center’s astronaut academy summer camp have been preparing all week for a very important mission.

They spent their week getting ready for a launch into space by learning things like engineering, navigation, and communication.

That all culminates with a real mission in their simulator.

TV5 got a chance to talk to these young astronauts about what they learned this week and what they want to be when they grow up.

”We have solar cookers. We used tin foil, and we made a stick so we can try to cook a marshmallow in the sun,” said Holly Kehoe.

“I want to be an astronaut, I want to be one of the first people to actually discover a new life form on another planet,” said Quinn Thomas.

“Well, I want to be either an astronaut or a fighter jet pilot,” said Nicholas Staples.

“I plan on working for NASA mission control when I grow up,” said Andrew Franklin.

The campers say they learned about the importance of teamwork this week to complete a safe space mission.

When asked if they were ready for take off, the answer was a resounding “yes.”

