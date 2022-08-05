Bangor, Ellsworth Chambers of Commerce come together in celebration

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The Lucerne Inn hosted a celebration between Bangor and Ellsworth-area businesses at Thursday night’s annual Chamber of Commerce “Business After Hours” event.

Attendees met halfway in Dedham to network with area professionals.

The Inn’s signature food and drinks helped attendees beat the summer heat.

There was also live music and raffles.

Leaders from both chambers were quick to reiterate that there’s no rivalry between them - instead focusing on how working together benefits the greater region.

“We have a lot of mutual members, people are members of Bangor and Ellsworth,” Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gretchen Wilson said. “At 1A corridor has really brought business together on both sides of these two cities. It’s just a way to celebrate.”

“We’re lucky to have so much support from our members and our community,” Bangor Chamber of Commerce President Deb Neuman said. “Again, especially in these last few years when it’s been challenging for all of us to do what we normally do. It feels normal and happy again.”

This was the Chambers’ first summer event in three years due to the pandemic.

