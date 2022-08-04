Weather Service: Severe drought along coastal New England
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) -Coastal New England is struggling with severe drought, according to a new report from the National Weather Service. The agency released an updated
drought monitor on Thursday showing severe drought conditions throughout Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts and along the coasts of New Hampshire and southern
Maine. Rainfall totals are several inches below normal for this time of year in many parts of the region. Meanwhile, high temperatures in the area prompted officials to
encourage people to stay hydrated and safe. Boston declared a heat emergency and opened cooling stations to help residents avoid the heat.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.