Thomas College unveils new sports center update

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College gave a tour of its soon-to-be-completed Sports Center.

The center is slated for a fall opening (WABI)

“We’ve been talking about this since I was hired in 2011. It’s been quite a big project plan for quite a long time. I’ve been able to come in here every couple weeks for tours. Just after seeing today, the difference from two weeks ago is incredible. It’s becoming real,” said Chris Parsons, Vice President for Athletics.

The center is accommodating a growing Terrier community.

“I am very grateful that they’re dedicating a section to student-athletes because our population is almost half the students here. They’re on a team or just intramurals. To have a space where we can just all come together is going to be really amazing,” said Lauren Bartlett, graduate student lacrosse/soccer player.

The 18,000 square foot facility is bringing Thomas sports closer.

“It’s going to add so much. We’re finally going to have a home. We’re finally all going to be together in athletics, which is really good for collaboration, professional development, and teamwork within the department. I’m super excited about that. It’s never happened before, so it’s nice that we’re all finally going to be together,” said MacKenzie Oberholzer, Sports Information Director/assistant field hockey coach.

Part of Thomas’s Guarantee the Future Campaign is going towards the construction of the college’s sports center.

The campaign has raised more than $30 million through the help of hundreds of volunteers and donors.

The funds also help with scholarships, academic and student success programs, strategic partnerships, professional and career development, and the Thomas Fund.

