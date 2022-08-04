Thomas College unveils new sports center update

The center is slated for a fall opening
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College gave a tour of its soon-to-be-completed Sports Center.

The center is slated for a fall opening
The center is slated for a fall opening(WABI)

The Thomas College Sports Center is slated for a fall opening.

“We’ve been talking about this since I was hired in 2011. It’s been quite a big project plan for quite a long time. I’ve been able to come in here every couple weeks for tours. Just after seeing today, the difference from two weeks ago is incredible. It’s becoming real,” said Chris Parsons, Vice President for Athletics.

The center is accommodating a growing Terrier community.

“I am very grateful that they’re dedicating a section to student-athletes because our population is almost half the students here. They’re on a team or just intramurals. To have a space where we can just all come together is going to be really amazing,” said Lauren Bartlett, graduate student lacrosse/soccer player.

The 18,000 square foot facility is bringing Thomas sports closer.

“It’s going to add so much. We’re finally going to have a home. We’re finally all going to be together in athletics, which is really good for collaboration, professional development, and teamwork within the department. I’m super excited about that. It’s never happened before, so it’s nice that we’re all finally going to be together,” said MacKenzie Oberholzer, Sports Information Director/assistant field hockey coach.

Part of Thomas’s Guarantee the Future Campaign is going towards the construction of the college’s sports center.

The campaign has raised more than $30 million through the help of hundreds of volunteers and donors.

The funds also help with scholarships, academic and student success programs, strategic partnerships, professional and career development, and the Thomas Fund.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The World Series runs through next Saturday with teams coming from all over the United States
Cal Ripken 12U Major/60 World Series kicks off with clinic
The 13-player lineup is full of first-timers making the trip to regionals
Bangor East All-Stars going to New England Regional Tournament
Former Brewer Witch, Maine Black Bear Matthew Pushard embarks on pro baseball career
Former Brewer Witch, Maine Black Bear Matthew Pushard embarks on pro baseball career
Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series descends on Waterville, Oakland
Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series descends on Waterville, Oakland