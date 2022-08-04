Taste of Waterville explores culinary culture

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There was something for everyone to enjoy all day at Head of Falls Wednesday at the 29th annual Taste of Waterville.

It’s a celebration of all the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce has to offer, including live music, displays from local shops and artists and even a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 cash prize.

But the main event is of course the food, which featured “bite booths” and food trucks with snaking lines.

There was also a beer garden featuring local brew tastings.

Organizers tell us the event usually brings in 10,000 visitors.

“I think it’s really important with all the economic development that’s going on in Waterville, bringing lots of people in. I just met some people from Vermont here visiting family, we met some people from Kentucky, I think it’s just really important to showcase what Waterville has to offer,” said Brandi Meisner, VP of Operations, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

“We do have a wonderful culinary selection from pizza to Asian to barbecue to poutine, it’s all over the board, there’s something for everyone here,” said Kim Lindlof, President/CEO, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.”

The festivities lasted from noon to 11.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.