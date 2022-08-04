Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were joined by a surprise guest.

“So, we packed up the night before, and then in the morning, we just, I just opened, everything was closed up. I just opened the door to throw in the last couple of things, sealed it up, left, and we drove 15 hours, and we got to Toledo, Ohio for the night. And when we lifted it up and opened the door, there was our cat staring at us just nonchalantly,” explained Jason Scholten.

“I opened the door and screamed Deliliah! And it just kind of snowballed from there,” said Andrea Scholten.

Andrea says they decided to roll with it, and after a trip to Target to get some cat essentials, they continued their journey to Wisconsin.

That’s when her husband Jason decided to share the surprise with the hashtag, stowaway Oshkosh cat.

“I’m not really a social media person, per se, I just thought it’d be funny to throw the picture up there on the the Oshkosh picture site, and it just took off everybody. Everybody enjoyed the story,” said Jason.

The air show even joined in on the fun by creating a cat in the sky.

“We kind of turned it into just an added layer fun trip. We did the Oshkosh, you know, photos every day and posted them on the stowaway Oshkosh cat hashtag people have been following. Like, that like crazy, asking you to visit the campsite. We had people bring her gifts. It was just it kind of got ridiculous, but it was a lot of fun,” said Andrea.

The Scholtens say the event is always fun, but they’re already planning for next year.

“She’s coming to Oshkosh again. We had so many people commenting, bring her to Oshkosh 23 so she’s coming with us next time for sure,” said Andrea.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.