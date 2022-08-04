Standish mother and 2-year-old daughter hospitalized after crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STANDISH, Maine (WABI) - A Standish mother and her two-year-old daughter have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

IT HAPPENED ON ROUTE 113 in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West just before 4:30.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Rebecca McVety’s car crossed the centerline into the path of a dump truck, colliding head-on.

McVety’s two-year-old daughter was a passenger.

Both were taken to Maine Medical Center.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

Police are investigating if distracted driving played a role in the crash.

