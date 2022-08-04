Slight Improvement In Our Heat & Humidity Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been dropped but conditions will still stay warm and humid for the first part of the night. A cold front will begin to move into northern locations and will bring the chance for widely scattered showers & storms. Strongest storms are expected over parts of western Maine. The Bangor area and Downeast should remain clear of any storms. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected overnight with lows ranging from 60° to 70°. There will be areas of fog along the coast.

The front will push towards the coast on Friday where it will stall and bring widely scattered showers & storms during the afternoon. The best chance for any storms will be along, south & east of I-95. It will still be warm and humid on Friday with highs ranging from the upper 70s across the north to the upper 80s along I-95. Dew points will remain in the 60s & 70s and will push heat index values into the low 90s.

Warm and humid conditions expected to stick around into the weekend. Saturday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and will be the coolest day of the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to the upper 80s. There will be an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It is still humid, but dew points will be mostly in the 60s.

By Sunday, the heat will return, and highs will reach the 80s and even some mid 90s. Sunday could be a few degrees warmer than Thursday and looks to be one of our hottest days of the year. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. This combined with the heat will push heat index values for inland areas into the upper 90s and even close to 100°. Because of this, another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for inland areas on Sunday. A cold front will begin to cross the state Sunday night and will bring the chance for showers & storms that will stick around into Monday.

Heat & humidity returns on Sunday and looks to be even hotter than Thursday. Highs could reach the mid 90s! (WABI)

Another First Alert Weather Day for Sunday due to dangerous heat. Heat Indices for some areas will reach close to 100°. (WABI)

By Monday, highs will return to more seasonable in the 70s and low 80s. The humidity will remain but will be dropping as the day goes on. Tuesday is when there will finally be some relief from the humidity. It will also be cooler with highs mostly in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and showers. Below seasonable highs look to be favored into the later part of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated storms. Lows from 60° to 70° with a light and variable wind. Areas of fog expected along the coast.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers & storms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s and it will still be humid. Light and variable wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Still humid, isolated storm risk.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Hot & humid with highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Will FEEL hotter! Chance for showers & storms by the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers & storms possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers. Highs mostly in the 70s. Humidity finally breaks.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs mostly in the 70s. Scattered showers possible.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.