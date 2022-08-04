Silver Alert issued for Damariscotta man with dementia

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (WMTW) -Authorities are searching for an 88-year-old man with dementia who has gone missing.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ronald Slicer of Damariscotta.

Slicer was last seen at his home around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

He may be driving a white Chevy Trax with license plate 1856XU.

Slicer’s credit card was used in Belfast on Thursday around 11:50 a.m.

He is 5′ 11″ tall and around 184 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Damariscotta Police Department at 207-563-3200.

