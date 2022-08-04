Project Linus sends blankets to Penquis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Giving the gift of comfort - that’s just one goal of Project Linus.

The nonprofit provides new handmade blankets to children in need.

Thursday morning they blanketed Penquis in Bangor with love.

30 blankets, quilted or knitted, were dropped off at their Children Advocacy Center.

This donation will help kids ages four to eighteen who have been victim to sexual abuse.

‘What’s great about this is that it’s all about kids choosing, whether they choose to disclose, what they choose to say, and to be able to give them a quilt and have something nice is wonderful and the quilts are beautiful,” said Program Manager, Wendy Gilbert.

“They get to take it home from whatever space they’re given it, forever. It’s their hug. I have had many stories back about children who’ve had blankets, and they still have them today,” explained Cynthia Vaughan of Project Linus.

Project Linus is always looking for blankets. You can also donate supplies to make the blankets.

You can reach out to Cynthia via email: mainelinus@yahoo.com.

