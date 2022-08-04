Project Linus sends blankets to Penquis

The nonprofit provides new handmade blankets to children in need
Cynthia Vaughan of Project Linus donated 30 blankets to Penquis' Children's Advocacy Center...
Cynthia Vaughan of Project Linus donated 30 blankets to Penquis' Children's Advocacy Center Thursday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Giving the gift of comfort - that’s just one goal of Project Linus.

The nonprofit provides new handmade blankets to children in need.

Thursday morning they blanketed Penquis in Bangor with love.

30 blankets, quilted or knitted, were dropped off at their Children Advocacy Center.

This donation will help kids ages four to eighteen who have been victim to sexual abuse.

‘What’s great about this is that it’s all about kids choosing, whether they choose to disclose, what they choose to say, and to be able to give them a quilt and have something nice is wonderful and the quilts are beautiful,” said Program Manager, Wendy Gilbert.

“They get to take it home from whatever space they’re given it, forever. It’s their hug. I have had many stories back about children who’ve had blankets, and they still have them today,” explained Cynthia Vaughan of Project Linus.

Project Linus is always looking for blankets. You can also donate supplies to make the blankets.

You can reach out to Cynthia via email: mainelinus@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Authorities are searching for an 88-year-old man with dementia who has gone missing.
Silver Alert issued for Damariscotta man with dementia
A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were...
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
Ali Simonds of Belfast, shown here in Phillips Lake in Dedham, is swimming a mile in 31 Maine...
Midcoast woman to swim in 31 Maine lakes in 31 days to help LifeFlight of Maine
Versant Power customers may see price increase next summer