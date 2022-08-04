Penquis plans to redevelop Bangor hotel and turn it into permanent housing

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Finding affordable housing these days can be a challenge, especially for those experiencing homelessness.

Penquis is helping to address the issue.

They have received $4.25 million in grant funding from MaineHousing to redevelop an existing hotel in Bangor into permanent housing.

The project is one of three selected by MaineHousing to receive federal aid from the American Rescue Plan to increase housing of those experiencing homelessness.

Penquis has not yet announced which hotel they’re redeveloping since it’s still operational, and they don’t want to disrupt business.

However, they hope to have it up and running before the end of the year.

“We intentionally bought an existing hotel, one because it’s designed efficiently,” said Penquis Housing Development Director, Jason Bird. “We will knock down a few walls and combine a few of the units in order to be able to enlarge and make them permanent residence. We expect the construction to last maybe three or four months in total.”

The project will create 36 new units of housing composed of 18 efficiency and 18 one-bedroom apartments.

It will also include project-based vouchers that will cover the majority of monthly rent.

The new community has been named Theresa Bray Knowles Place after a longtime hero and advocate for those in need.

