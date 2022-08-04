Maine CDC reports 3rd monkeypox case

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The White House is now calling monkeypox a public health emergency.

The move comes as more than 6,600 Americans have been infected.

The Maine CDC is reporting a third case of monkeypox in the state.

Officials have not released any further details including which county it is in.

The first two cases came from York and Penobscot counties.

The Maine CDC says it’s working to identify close contacts and make vaccinations available to them.

So, who is eligible for the vaccine right now?

Health officials are focusing on those in the highest risk group which includes gay, bi-sexual, transgender, non-binary and all other men who have sex with men.

”That’s not to say that it’s an STD because it is absolutely not an STD. It just so happens that with this particular outbreak, that’s the community that is encountering monkeypox first,” said Kyle Holmquist, Local Roots Health Care.

If you think you’ve been exposed to monkeypox or have a new or unexplained rash or lesion, you should see your healthcare provider to be evaluated and tested.

