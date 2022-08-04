Dangerous Heat & Humidity Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - *** A FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT TODAY DUE TO DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPECTED. ***

South/southwesterly flow will usher very warm and humid air back into the region ahead of an approaching cold front today. Temperatures will climb to near 80° along the coast and into the mid-80s to low 90s elsewhere but will feel even hotter due to the humidity with dewpoints expected to reach the mid-60s to around 70°. Heat index values will likely reach the mid to possibly upper 90s in spots away from the coast this afternoon. For this reason, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from noon until 8pm today. We’ll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening, especially for areas north and west of Bangor, as the cold front moves into the state. Severe weather is not expected but any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce some heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty wind too. The cold front will continue to push into the state tonight. This will give us some clouds and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the 60s to near 70°.

Heat index values could reach the mid to upper 90s in spots away from the coast. (WABI)

The combination of high temperatures near or a bit above 90° for inland locales with dew points climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s will make it feel like it's in the mid to possibly upper 90s in spots this afternoon. Stay cool and stay hydrated! (WABI)

It looks like the cold front will stall out over the area Friday. This will keep more clouds over the area Friday which, in turn, will keep temperatures a tad cooler Friday. It will still be a very warm and very humid day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s north and low to mid-80s elsewhere. With the front over the area, we will have the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms developing too. Southwesterly flow around high pressure centered off to our east will continue to pump the hot and humid air into the region this weekend, making for a very tropical feeling weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see a shower or thunderstorm pop up during the day Saturday as well. Sunday looks hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s and dewpoints near or a little above 70°. A cold front is forecast to move into the state Sunday night into Monday. This could bring some showers to the area Monday. The temperature and humidity forecast is a bit tricky for Monday as it will depend on the movement of the cold front. Overall though, it looks like it will be cooler but will remain humid to start the work week.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs near 80° along the coast, mid-80s to low 90s elsewhere. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Lows between 63°-70°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 79°-89°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Cooler with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

