Cooling centers in Maine

Cooling center
Cooling center(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Thursday.

Knox County:

  • Rockland: Flanagan Community Center Cooling Center, 61 Limerock St. Open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Rockland: Rockland Town Hall Cooling Center, 270 Pleasant Street. Open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Union: Union Town Office Cooling Center, 567 Common Road. Downstairs Meeting Room, open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Washington: Town of Washington Town Office, 40 Old Union Road. Open 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kennebec County:

  • Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive. Open Thursday, Friday, Sat and Sun 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • China: China Town Hall Cooling Center, 571 Lakeview Drive. Open 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • China: Central Church Cooling Center Cooling Center, 637 Route 3. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • \For more information and a list of addition centers, visit https://www.maine.gov/mema/response-recovery/mass-care

