Cal Ripken 12U Major/60 World Series kicks off with clinic

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Cal Ripken 12U Major/60 World Series Week is off and running with a youth clinic featuring a Hall of Famer and more former Major Leaguers.

The World Series runs through next Saturday with teams coming from all over the United States (WABI)

“I look up to them a lot because they’ve been in the Majors and know what to expect. Practice makes perfect. If you practice, you can be a whole lot better,” said Cooper McKenna, Waterville shortstop/pitcher/catcher.

Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins was at the forefront of the coaching.

“I think if you teach a kid to play the game fundamentally correct, you’re going to get a good athlete. You might not get a great athlete, but you get an individual who knows the fundamentals of the game. It’ll be more enjoyable for them. To win ball games, it’s not an individual. It’s a team effort. I soon had to learn that playing the game correctly is a team effort,” said Jenkins, Hall of Fame pitcher.

Red Sox champion Keith Foulke was glad to continue to help the Alfond Youth & Community Center.

“It’s great to come back and give to the communities, help out the young youth, try to get them on the path, and if they want to be a ball player, try to give them the knowledge and a little bit of ‘go get them’ type effort to get them down the road,” said Foulke, 2004 World Series champion pitcher.

Jenkins added that a big part of enjoying baseball is respecting the game.

“All of us played the game because we loved it. I played 21 seasons and didn’t get hurt. That’s what the game taught me. Don’t get hurt, learn the game correctly, and understand what your coaches and managers are trying to portray to you. You have a lot more fun if you make the right decisions,” said Jenkins.

