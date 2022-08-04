Bangor East All-Stars going to New England Regional Tournament

The 13-player lineup is full of first-timers making the trip to regionals
By Ben Barr
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor East Little League All-Stars are on their way to the New England Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn. on Friday.

The 13-player lineup is full of first-timers making the trip to regionals.

They said their bond makes them like brothers and has been a big part of getting this far with their future high school teammates.

“We have a lot of good players on our team. We’re all brothers, and we’ve been friends since Pre-K and Kindergarten. We’ve just know each other,” said Mason Bond, rightfielder.

“We’re just working hard all season. We’ve worked hard for this, and I think it’s all paid off. That’s why we’re here,” said Carter Catell, leftfielder.

Catell credited the team’s plate discipline and pitching for their state championship run.

Bond also mentioned the fun times of postgame food trips and goofing around as something he’ll remember outside of winning games with Bangor East.

Former Brewer Witch, Maine Black Bear Matthew Pushard embarks on pro baseball career
Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series descends on Waterville, Oakland
