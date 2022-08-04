314 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up again.

The Maine CDC says 146 people are in the hospital with the virus, up six since Tuesday.

20 people are in critical care, up five.

One person is on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC is reporting five additional deaths due to COVID.

There are also 314 new cases of the virus.

Also, the Mills Administration announcing Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests.

Households that have already ordered two test kits are now eligible to re-order one additional kit of five rapid tests.

For more information on how to order, head to our website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.