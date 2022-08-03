Winterport stabbing victim returns home

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is now home after he was stabbed by another teen last week in Winterport, according to a State Police spokesperson.

State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street the night of July 28.

Shannon Moss of the Department of Public Safety says the victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries but was upgraded to stable condition shortly after.

She says both teens involved in the incident are 16 years old.

Moss says the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

