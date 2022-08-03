2 Belfast men arrested following string of burglaries

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -Anthony Knight, 56, and Robert Larrabee, 44, are charged with theft.

Authorities say over the last two days they searched a house on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast.

We’re told in that search they found around $200,000 in stolen property.

Officials say the recovered items include, power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, a motor vehicle, tires and drugs.

We’re told they also found around $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Larrabee and Knight were taken to the Hancock County Jail and have since been released on bail.

Right now, authorities have recovered items linked to 15 active burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties.

