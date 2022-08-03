Sunshine, Seasonable & Less Humid

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region for our Wednesday. This will bring us a beautiful day with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and less humid conditions. Highs will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with dew points in the mid-50s to low 60s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows mainly in the low to mid-60s, a few 50s will be possible Downeast. A light southerly breeze will likely bring some low clouds and areas of fog into areas closer to the coast after midnight.

South/southwesterly flow will usher very warm and humid air back into the region ahead of another cold front tomorrow. Temperatures on Thursday will climb to the 80s to low 90s but will feel even hotter due to the humidity with dewpoints expected to reach the mid-60s to around 70°. Heat index values will likely reach the low to possibly mid-90s in spots away from the coast tomorrow afternoon. We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening, especially for areas north and west of Bangor, as the cold front moves into the state. Severe weather is not expected but any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce some heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty wind too. It looks like the cold front will stall out near the Maine coastline on Friday keeping clouds and the chance for showers in our forecast to end the work week. It’ll be very humid but a bit cooler due to the cloud cover and shower chances Friday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Southwesterly flow around high pressure centered off to our east will continue to pump the hot and humid air into the region this weekend, making for a very tropical feeling weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s to near 90° and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see a shower or thunderstorm pop up during the day Saturday as well. Sunday looks hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s and dewpoints near or a little above 70°.

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs between 77°-84°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, especially closer to the coast. Lows between 58°-65°. Light south wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs in the 80s to low 90s, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

