Proposed Bangor ban on flavored tobacco sales draws renewed discussion

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor community members expressed strong opinions on both sides of the City’s proposed ban on flavored tobacco sales during Tuesday’s Government Operations Committee meeting.

City Council had passed an ordinance in October banning the sale of the products, but had to repeal it after they learned they did not properly notify affected businesses.

Roughly a dozen store owners and employees came forward to say that a ban would hurt local business more than it helps.

Representatives from health organizations and schools were among those in favor of the ban, saying it will protect young people from getting addicted.

”Customers will just go somewhere else,” said one employee. “We’ve seen it in whole states in Massachusetts, it happened in Portland, it will happen here. Please let me keep me job.”

“We know the tobacco companies have targeted children throughout their history because that’s the future of their business, and flavored products are of tremendous appeal,” said Dr. Noah Nesin of Penobscot Community Health Care.

The public discussion will continue at the City Council meeting Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

