Police looking for Greenbush man who crashed into Old Town house

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a Greenbush man after they say he crashed into a house in Old Town Tuesday night.

Police say 57-year-old Roger Eldridge crashed into a home on Stillwater Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle crashes into house in Old Town (Old Town Police Department)

No one was hurt.

We’re told he left on foot in the woods, along with a passenger.

Police say before hitting the home, the two destroyed the Old Town Police Department’s radar trailer.

Eldridge is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated criminal mischief and driving to endanger

We’re told he was arrested by police last week for operating under the influence.

He is currently on Probation.

