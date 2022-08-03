“Parrotheads” welcome Jimmy Buffett back to Bangor

Jimmy Buffet at the Bangor waterfront
Jimmy Buffet at the Bangor waterfront
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thunderstorms delayed the gate opening time before Jimmy Buffett’s “Life on the Flip Side” Tour turned Bangor into Margaritaville.

But that just gave the “Parrotheads” in attendance more time to party.

Fans of all ages from multiple states came to town for a “Lobster Roll in Paradise.”

Many were donning their signature Hawaiian shirts, leis, and some serious headgear.

We caught up with some of the gang in between blasting their favorite music and enjoying the snacks and beverages.

The gates ultimately opened at 7:30 and the show was set to end at 10:30.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Bangor City Council set to vote Monday on ordinance that would ban sale of flavored tobacco...
Proposed Bangor ban on flavored tobacco sales draws renewed discussion
After crash, trucker's blood showed heroin-related substance
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
Senator King and Senator Collins are calling for tougher sanctions to be imposed immediately.
Sen. King lending support for new ‘Inflation Reduction Act’