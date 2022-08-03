“Parrotheads” welcome Jimmy Buffett back to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thunderstorms delayed the gate opening time before Jimmy Buffett’s “Life on the Flip Side” Tour turned Bangor into Margaritaville.

But that just gave the “Parrotheads” in attendance more time to party.

Fans of all ages from multiple states came to town for a “Lobster Roll in Paradise.”

Many were donning their signature Hawaiian shirts, leis, and some serious headgear.

We caught up with some of the gang in between blasting their favorite music and enjoying the snacks and beverages.

The gates ultimately opened at 7:30 and the show was set to end at 10:30.

