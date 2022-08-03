One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough this morning.

It happened just after 9am on Route 114.

Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle.

We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene.

No names have been released at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.