One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough this morning.

It happened just after 9am on Route 114.

Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle.

We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene.

No names have been released at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash
Mariah Dobbins
Easton woman indicted on charges involving the death of her infant son
Roger Eldridge
Police looking for Greenbush man who crashed into Old Town house