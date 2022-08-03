Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month.

The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found.

A man was out in the Brownville area on Tuesday and found a smoker in the woods.

After posting on Facebook that it looked way too nice and way too random for an owner to leave in middle of woods, people quickly figured out who it belonged to.

Gregory says when she got the message that someone had found her smoker, she didn’t think it was real.

”Opposite of the numb that I was the day that it went missing. I was now numb with the fact that I couldn’t actually believe that this moment was actually happening because there was no way that I actually believed that it was ever coming back,” said Gregory.

Gregory says this whole experience has really shown her how wonderful the greater Bangor region is.

You can visit the food truck at the old Six Mile Falls Meat Market location on Broadway in Bangor.

Police have not yet been able to determine who took the smoker.

