Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration announced on Wednesday that Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests.

Households that have already ordered two test kits are now eligible to re-order one additional kit of five rapid tests.

Fore more information, visit the Project Access COVID Tests website.

