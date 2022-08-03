Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration announced on Wednesday that Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests.
Households that have already ordered two test kits are now eligible to re-order one additional kit of five rapid tests.
Fore more information, visit the Project Access COVID Tests website.
