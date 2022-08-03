Maine Lobster Festival returns to Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Maine Lobster Festival has returned to Rockland.

This year marks the festival’s 75th year, which opened at noon on Wednesday, with free admission all day

“I can’t tell you how excited everybody is that it’s finally opening day. We’ve been setting up for a full week, and the moment has finally come. The Sea Goddess and King Neptune have arrived from the briny deep, and here we go,” said Celia Knight, Maine Lobster Festival Committee president.

As festivals go, there’s no one better to open the Maine Lobster Festival than King Neptune.

“You know, I’m from the ocean and these are my critters. So I got here and make sure they’re going to a good cause,” said King Neptune.

They certainly are.

Organizers say the festival will go through tens-of-thousands of pounds of lobster, all locally sourced from fishermen out of Knox County. They’re expecting record attendance this year, providing a major economic boost to the greater Rockland area.

One of the things that makes the Maine Lobster Festival so unique is that it’s 100% volunteer run. Over the next five days, more than a thousand people will volunteer their time and energy to keep this festival going.

Like most things in Maine, people come from a long way for this. Cheryl Hankey decided in 1997 she wanted to see what the festival is all about. Twenty-five years later, by way of Ohio, she’s finally made it.

“I have people scheduling their vacations to do this during this festival. They’re giving up a vacation with their family to come down here and set this up, but we do it because we love it,” said Knight.

“I’m here. I’m so excited to be here because it’s been a long time coming. It was one of my bucket list items,” said Hankey.

And it’s safe to say many of the attendees here will be back.

