King, Collins back ‘Electoral Count Reform Act’

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Senate is holding its first public hearing on a bill backed by Maine’s senators.

It would fix how congress verifies the results of a presidential election.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is the lead Republican co-sponsor of the “Electoral Count Reform Act.”

She introduced the bill to the Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday.

It clarifies that the vice president’s role is purely ceremonial, that he or she has no authority to reject any state’s slate of electors.

It also requires 20% of House and Senate members to object to any slate of electors to force a challenge.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, says he supports the bill to help prevent another Jan. 6.

”This isn’t a voting rights bill. This isn’t about drop boxes and absentee ballots. This is about how do we protect the peaceful transfer of power, which is one of the essential characteristics of our democracy,” King said.

The original “Electoral Count Act” was written in 1887.

Collins says the reform bill will prevent the flaws in that original law from being used to undermine future presidential elections.

The bill has 16 co-sponsors, nine Republicans and seven Democrats.

