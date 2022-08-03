High school students explore the field of media at annual camp

16 students from across the country are attending Maine Media Camp in Bangor
This year, 16 students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school are...
This year, 16 students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school are attending Maine Media Camp on the Husson University campus.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students from as far away as California are in Bangor this week to explore the fields of media and communications.

16 students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school are attending Maine Media Camp on the campus of Husson University.

They’re spending 12 hours a day in workshops working with the faculty of the New England School of Communications.

They’re learning about everything from audio engineering to photography to journalism.

In addition to media production work, campers also get to hear from media professionals while making new friends.

“A lot of times students will come to us as they’re entering their sophomore year,” said camp director, Mark Nason. “Then they might come back as a repeat. Some students attend all three summers and then a lot of those students become familiar faces because they come back to Husson University to enroll once they graduate high school and sometimes we see them come through our degree programs and then go off to work in media fields and we knew them as far back as when they were 14.”

TV5′s Alyssa Thurlow and photojournalist Mark Rediker were on hand Wednesday to speak to students about their experiences in the world of TV news.

Click here to learn more about Maine Media Camp.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Hot & Humid Thursday
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
Ambulance Light
One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash