High school students explore the field of media at annual camp

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students from as far away as California are in Bangor this week to explore the fields of media and communications.

16 students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school are attending Maine Media Camp on the campus of Husson University.

They’re spending 12 hours a day in workshops working with the faculty of the New England School of Communications.

They’re learning about everything from audio engineering to photography to journalism.

In addition to media production work, campers also get to hear from media professionals while making new friends.

“A lot of times students will come to us as they’re entering their sophomore year,” said camp director, Mark Nason. “Then they might come back as a repeat. Some students attend all three summers and then a lot of those students become familiar faces because they come back to Husson University to enroll once they graduate high school and sometimes we see them come through our degree programs and then go off to work in media fields and we knew them as far back as when they were 14.”

TV5′s Alyssa Thurlow and photojournalist Mark Rediker were on hand Wednesday to speak to students about their experiences in the world of TV news.

