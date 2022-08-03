Former Brewer Witch, Maine Black Bear Matthew Pushard embarks on pro baseball career

JUPITER, Fla. (WABI) - Former Brewer Witch and Maine Black Bear pitcher Matthew Pushard’s professional road to the show is starting with the Miami Marlins organization.

Pushard signed with Miami Marlins organization (WABI)

He’s joined the club’s Florida Complex League Rookie Ball team after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Pushard discussed what it’s going to take to continue to progress toward Major League Baseball with the Marlins.

“You’ve got to show your character in good or bad times. You’ve got to be able to come in day one and prove that you belong there and have a positive attitude every day. You never know when that could be stripped from you, so you just have to live it to your biggest dreams ever. If they don’t want you, they’ll get rid of you pretty quickly. I think in college ball you get a little more leeway. The difference is it’s a business,” said Pushard.

Pushard is scheduled to pitch one inning against the Washington Nationals’ FCL affiliate on Friday.

He’s talked with pitching coast Justin Pope in Florida about becoming a reliever, but there’s no concrete plan on how the Marlins plan to develop Pushard.

The FCL season runs through August 23.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.