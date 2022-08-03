Epic Sports in downtown Bangor is closing its doors after 25 years in business.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Owner Brad Ryder says he wants to spend some time doing the activities he loves while he’s still healthy.

He opened the store 25 years ago after working at Cadillac Mountain Sports in Bar Harbor.

Ryder says it’s been great providing good, quality gear and advice to customers over the years.

He says the customer interactions are what he’ll miss the most.

”I’m not getting younger, and I really was kind of looking down the road and thinking, you know, it’s time. It’s time for me to be able to enjoy life a little bit, I totally enjoy paddling sports of all shapes and sizes, so I hope to do that with my wife who’s my partner and best friend” said Ryder.

Ryder says they don’t have an exact closing date, but he thinks it will be some time in September.

As for now, the store has lots of great sales, and he encourages everyone to stop by while they can.

