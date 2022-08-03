Dangerous Heat Expected Thursday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain mostly clear this evening with lows that will range from mid to upper 50s over Downeast areas to the low to mid 60s elsewhere. Areas of patchy fog will be likely especially along the coast as winds turn out of the south at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will move to our east on Thursday causing our winds to turn out of the south/southwest. This flow will advect in a warmer & more humid airmass. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast to the upper 80s and low 90s inland.

Highs away from the coast will reach in the upper 80s and low 90s. (WABI)

Dew points will remain high, reaching the low 70s. This combined with the hot temperatures for inland areas will result in heat index values in the mid to upper 90s with some values close to 100°.

Dangerous heat indices expected Thursday afternoon. Make sure to stay cool & hydrated! (WABI)

A Heat Advisory has been issued along the I-95 corridor and for some areas slightly north beginning at noon Thursday lasting through 8 PM. If outside, make sure to take frequent breaks and drink lots of water.

A Heat Advisory has been issued from noon Thursday until 8 PM. Feels like temperatures will reach into the upper 90s and even close to 100°. (WABI)

A cold front will drop southwards out of Quebec by late day. This will generate the chance for showers & storms, most of which will be north & west of Bangor. No severe weather is expected but some storms could produce heavy rainfall.

The front will push towards the coast Thursday night into Friday and will continue to bring widely scattered showers & storms into Friday. It will still be warm and humid on Friday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s with dew points in the 60s & 70s. Partly cloudy skies should be expected.

Warm and humid conditions expected to stick around into the weekend. Saturday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and will be the coolest day of the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. There will be an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm. By Sunday, the heat will return, and highs will reach the 80s and low 90s. Sunday could be a few degrees warmer than Thursday. A cold front will begin to cross the state Sunday night and will bring the chance for showers & storms that will stick around into Monday.

By Monday, highs will return to more seasonable in the 70s and low 80s. The humidity will remain but will be dropping as the day goes on. Tuesday is when there will finally be some relief from the humidity. It will also be cooler with highs mostly in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and showers. Cooler temperatures will stick around through the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: HOT & HUMID. Partly cloudy skies with the chance for late-day showers & storms. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers & storms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s and it will still be humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Still humid, isolated storm risk.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms late in the day. Highs in the 80s with a few low 90s possible. Still humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers & storms possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers. Highs mostly in the 70s. Humidity finally breaks.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.