Courageous Steps Project gathers school supplies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local nonprofit is gathering supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Courageous Steps Project was outside Governor’s Restaurant in OId Town on Wednesday collecting donations.

This is their ninth year doing the drive.

Founder and CEO Connor Archer says the supplies will benefit two dozen schools in Eastern Maine.

”We want to make sure that every student is supported for the upcoming school year, but we also know that many teachers want to support their students, and given the times as well the struggle for many families due to what’s going on in the world, we want to be able to support, even if it’s one family, five or 10 families, we know we’re making a huge difference,” said Archer.

If you missed your chance to donate on Wednesday, you can do so online by visiting thecourageousstepsproject.org.

