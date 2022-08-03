Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series descends on Waterville, Oakland

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Cal Ripken Major/60 12U World Series is coming to Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville and Maine’s Fenway in Oakland.

Event organizers with the Alfond Youth & Community Center are excited to land the event running from Aug. 4-14 after the 2020 hosting duties were pushed back to 2022 (WABI)

Event organizers with the Alfond Youth & Community Center are excited to land the event running from Aug. 4-14 after the 2020 hosting duties were pushed back to 2022.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s the first World Series ever in Maine. It’s going to be something that everyone involved in is going to remember probably for the rest of their lives. We’re going to host some really good 12-year-old baseball teams in the next week or two. It’s a memorable experience,” said Isaac LeBlanc, AYCC Athletic Director.

The Major/60 World Series gives kids a goal.

“Dream big. Anything’s possible. It’s to inspire youth to climb to the highest mountain, and this is the highest mountain for youth baseball,” said Ken Walsh, AYCC CEO.

The World Series is a milestone for local baseball started by Fran Purnell.

“I made myself a promise that if I ever get into a position in Little League baseball that I would let everybody play,” said Purnell, Waterville Cal Ripken Baseball Founder.

Walsh hopes the event paves the way for an even brighter baseball future.

“The neat thing is we’re representing the state of Maine. We’re very excited about representing the state of Maine. I’m hoping that this is a springboard just like Williamsport that Maine becomes that second Williamsport in regards to the Cal Ripken world,” said Walsh.

The AYCC is continuing to look for volunteers. You can email ileblanc@clubaycc.org to learn more about opportunities there.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.