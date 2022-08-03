Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series descends on Waterville, Oakland

Event organizers with the Alfond Youth & Community Center are excited to land the event running from Aug. 4-14 after the 2020 hosting duties were pushed back to 2022
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Cal Ripken Major/60 12U World Series is coming to Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville and Maine’s Fenway in Oakland.

Event organizers with the Alfond Youth & Community Center are excited to land the event running...
Event organizers with the Alfond Youth & Community Center are excited to land the event running from Aug. 4-14 after the 2020 hosting duties were pushed back to 2022(WABI)

Event organizers with the Alfond Youth & Community Center are excited to land the event running from Aug. 4-14 after the 2020 hosting duties were pushed back to 2022.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s the first World Series ever in Maine. It’s going to be something that everyone involved in is going to remember probably for the rest of their lives. We’re going to host some really good 12-year-old baseball teams in the next week or two. It’s a memorable experience,” said Isaac LeBlanc, AYCC Athletic Director.

The Major/60 World Series gives kids a goal.

“Dream big. Anything’s possible. It’s to inspire youth to climb to the highest mountain, and this is the highest mountain for youth baseball,” said Ken Walsh, AYCC CEO.

The World Series is a milestone for local baseball started by Fran Purnell.

“I made myself a promise that if I ever get into a position in Little League baseball that I would let everybody play,” said Purnell, Waterville Cal Ripken Baseball Founder.

Walsh hopes the event paves the way for an even brighter baseball future.

“The neat thing is we’re representing the state of Maine. We’re very excited about representing the state of Maine. I’m hoping that this is a springboard just like Williamsport that Maine becomes that second Williamsport in regards to the Cal Ripken world,” said Walsh.

The AYCC is continuing to look for volunteers. You can email ileblanc@clubaycc.org to learn more about opportunities there.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Pushard signed with Miami Marlins organization
Former Brewer Witch, Maine Black Bear Matthew Pushard embarks on pro baseball career
Hampden-area summer baseball teams going to regional tournaments
Hampden-area summer baseball teams going to regional tournaments
Shooting School teaching basketball players with video review
Shooting School teaching basketball players with video review
Bronco Little Leaguers, Hampden Riverhawks, and Queen City Riverdogs all advance
Hampden-area summer baseball teams going to regional tournaments