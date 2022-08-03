Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Belgrade man was killed Tuesday night after a single-car crash in Winslow.

It happened on the China Road just before 6 p.m.

Police say 44-year-old Eric Drown lost control of his Jeep, went off the road and hit a telephone pole.

We’re told the SUV flipped which partially ejected Drown who died at the scene.

Authorities say a 13-year-old passenger and a dog who were also in the car were not hurt.

Officials say they are still looking for the dog who ran off after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.