Warm & Humid Today, Scattered Showers & T’storms This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state this afternoon and evening. A southerly breeze ahead of the cold front will usher warm and more humid air into the region today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland with dew points climbing into the upper 60s to near 70°. This will help to fuel some shower and thunderstorm chances this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through. Northern areas could see a few showers during the morning but most of the state won’t see showers or thunderstorms until the mid-afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, gusty wind and small hail. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down later this evening as the cold front moves to our east. The wind will shift to the north/northwest behind the front tonight, ushering some drier air, more comfortable air into the region as the night progresses. Nighttime lows will drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south across the state.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday with sunshine and less humid conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be more seasonable with temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. Southwesterly flow will usher very warm and humid air back into the region ahead of another cold front on Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will climb to the 80s to low 90s but will feel even hotter due to the humidity with dewpoints expected to reach the mid-60s to around 70°. We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day Thursday afternoon as the cold front crosses the state. It looks like the cold front will stall out near the Maine coastline on Friday keeping clouds and the chance for showers in our forecast to end the work week. It’ll be humid but a bit cooler due to the cloud cover and shower chances Friday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Southwesterly flow around high pressure centered off to our east will continue to pump very warm and humid air into the region this weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. The air will feel pretty tropical this weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in mid-70s to around 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. South wind 5-10 MPH with gusts to 15-20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early then partly cloudy late. Lows between 56°-64°. Light north/northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s to around 90°.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

