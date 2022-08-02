Taste of Waterville prepares for annual event

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville.

The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m.

It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks.

There will also be a full day of music, entertainment, corn hole tournament and more.

Vice president of operation with the Waterville Chamber of Commerce says it is a day to get to know what Waterville has to offer while enjoying time with your neighbors and friends.

”There’s been so much economic development going on. And so it’s wonderful for us to bring thousands of people into one spot and really show them. You know what, what it looks like now?” said Brandi Meisner, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it’s a great thing to bring the community together. Also, it gives you an opportunity to experience the different foods from the various restaurants in town. And I also think this is a great setting. The RiverWalk is a beautiful location. So I think it’s going to be a great time,” said Len Peters, China resident.

For more information about this event, visit TASTE OF WATERVILLE DOT COM

