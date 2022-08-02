Storms Possible Until Sunset. Sunny & Less Humid Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front crossing the state this evening will bring the chance for showers & storms. Additional sunshine this afternoon will allow the storms to hold together longer as they move towards the Interstate. This will bring the Bangor area a chance for precipitation from 6 to 8 PM. Strongest storms will stay across northern & western locations and could have heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The Marine layer will still act to protect Downeast areas from any storms. They should weaken and even fizzle out by the time they reach Hancock and Washington counties. Once the front clears the coast, winds will turn out of the north/northwest pulling in drier air. Dew points will drop overnight, and skies will clear. Lows will be on the cooler side ranging from the low 50s over the north to the low 60s closer to the coast.

High pressure will build into the region on Wednesday. This will help to bring mostly sunny skies and slightly lower humidity (dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s). Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. The area of high pressure will move to our southeast Wednesday evening and will once again begin to stream in a more humid airmass.

A hot and humid day is expected for Thursday. Dew points will once again return to the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs across the region will range from the 80s to even some low 90s. We could have heat index values reaching the mid 90s for some inland areas.

A cold front will begin to cross the region late Thursday afternoon into the evening bringing the potential for showers & storms. The question is, how quickly does the front move out as that will dictate if any showers & storms linger into Friday.

High pressure will move back into the region on Friday afternoon. This will overall bring a nice day once the showers clear. The humidity will stick around Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will range from the mid 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland.

High pressure will stick around into Saturday. You will notice the humidity beginning to increase by Saturday afternoon and gets even worse Sunday and into Monday. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will see the chance for showers & storms beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday.

The humidity will break on Tuesday as dew points drop into a more comfortable range.

TONIGHT: Chance for showers & storms until sunset. Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. NNW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. A brief break from the humidity.

THURSDAY: HOT & HUMID. Partly cloudy skies with the chance for late-day showers & storms. Highs in the 80s and low 90s. Will FEEL warmer.

FRIDAY: A few lingering morning showers. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity sticks around

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Still humid

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. Highs in the 80s with a few low 90s possible. Still humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers & storms possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid.

