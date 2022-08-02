Sports betting law in effect soon but wagering months away

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Native American tribes in Maine are going to have to wait months before sports betting begins in the state.

The law adopted by state lawmakers goes into effect Aug. 8, but the executive director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit said it could take until January 2024 to get rules sorted out.

Milt Champion acknowledged that the rule making will take more time than some people may have expected.

The law legalizes sports betting in Maine, with tribes getting exclusive rights to online wagering while existing casinos can conduct in-person betting.

