Silver Alert issued for Long A Township man

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a Long A Township man.

Bret Libby, 26, was last seen on Tuesday at 12 a.m. walking into the woods off of Jo Mary Road, according to authorities.

Libby is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 172 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he was not wearing clothing at the time.

They say Libby has been in crisis for at least the last two days.

They ask anyone who sees him to not approach and call 911 or the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207-945-4636.

