Shooting School teaching basketball players with video review

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Saco basketball coach and instructor with 25 years of experience is making his way to Waterville to teach young players the finer points of scoring with Shooting School.

Waterville workouts located at Gilman St. Basketball Club (WABI)

Lenny Holmes’s Shooting School brings students on screen.

“I realized one of the things kids really need to do with shooting is see what they’re doing. Everybody thinks they’re shooting the ball correctly, but we know everybody’s not. Nobody shoots the ball incorrectly on purpose, so if they don’t see it, it’s so hard for them to make those corrections. Technology’s made it a lot easier,” said Holmes, instructor.

Hall-Dale siblings Gage and Reagan Mattson have seen their shots improve.

“It shows you really what you’re doing. When you’re shooting, you can move it around and do stuff, but when you’re on the video, you can see exactly what really happened,” said Gage, 6th grader.

“Your shot’s so fast. It’s just so easy to make little mistakes that will affect your shot. When you have the video, you can fix those little mistakes,” said Reagan, 5th grader.

For Gage, one particular lesson sticks out.

“My shooting hand started off coming in, up, then out. Now, it’s up in one motion into the shot instead of two motions. I think that’s probably the biggest thing,” said Gage.

Learning at the Gilman St. Basketball Club is giving these players confidence.

“When I step on the court, I want to be able to do what I want to do because I see people get frustrated. They’re not able to do what they want to do. When I get out there, I feel free. I feel like I can do what I want,” said Gage.

They’re becoming better players frame by frame.

Holmes explained he likes providing individualized training with clinics around 10 players, and you can learn more about his programs at BetterShooters.com.

When he’s not helping the next generation of players, Holmes is following his kids’ careers.

His daughter, Mackenzie, is a senior at Indiana, and his son, Cameron, is a graduate assistant at Illinois State.

Holmes continues to organize Maine AAU events after his playing career at Presque Isle and UMaine-Machias and coaching days at Windham.

